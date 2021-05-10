WorkWave thrived through pandemic; do NJ tech companies need to go back to the office? – Asbury Park Press

HOLMDEL – WorkWave, one of the anchor tenants at Bell Works in Holmdel, has acquired a Salt Lake City company, capping a year that saw the technology company avoid layoffs and grow fast despite the pandemic, its chief executive officer said.

Now it is debating a question facing many Shore-area tech companies as COVID-19 cases drop and more people get vaccinated: Who needs to go back to the office?

David Giannetto said the acquisition of Slingshot Technology Inc. is designed to leave WorkWave in a stronger position when its employees do return. But the timing remains unclear. For now, they won’t fully be back until at least the end of summer.

“We’re more of (a company that wants to) understand the facts, make decisions based on the facts, keep the employees safe, protect the employees and the company so that they can continue to serve as the customers,” Giannetto said.

WorkWave makes software for the service industry — pest control, lawn care and swimming pool cleaners, for example. It has about 300 employees. And it will add upwards of 370 Slingshot employees who work remotely.

WorkWave’s product might be a niche, but the company has carved out a high profile at the Shore. WorkWave along with iCIMS were the first big companies to sign leases to occupy the former Bell Labs building, reviving the historic building with state-of-the-art offices designed to attract talented workers.

As Gov. Phil Murphy lifts capacity restrictions and more people get COVID vaccines, companies could begin to bring their workers back to the office. But technology companies in particular are well suited to work from home, and the industry has increasingly embraced it.

A survey in January by PwC found 83% of employers had a positive experience working from home. And fewer than 20% of executives said they want to return to the office as it was pre-pandemic.

Even though they think the office remains an important place to help build a strong company culture, only 21% think workers need to be there five days a week to accomplish that goal, the survey found.

“Companies are making their own plans about if and when to go back to the office — and by what proportion,” the study said. “There is no set template.”

WorkWave has managed to grow despite the pandemic.

The company, which is privately held, said revenue grew 64% during the first quarter compared with the same quarter a year ago. And last week, it announced it acquired Slingshot, a 7-year-old company that provides answering services for the field service industry.

Giannetto, 53, lives in East Amwell Township, Hunterdon County. A Monmouth University graduate, he was named WorkWave’s CEO in December 2019.

He spoke with the Asbury Park Press last week.

Three takeaways:

1. How to survive the pandemic’s financial impact

WorkWave sent its employees to work from home last March and continued to operate seamlessly, Giannetto said.

To cut costs, the company took advantage of financial technology it developed that allows WorkWave to process customer payments instead of paying credit card companies processing fees.

Customers weren’t happy at the prospect of losing an old payment option, but WorkWave officials explained the benefits, eventually bringing them on board, Giannetto said.

The savings came in handy during the pandemic. And business remained strong enough that WorkWave didn’t need to take money from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

“For a software company, for us, there’s only one way to reduce cost. It’s only in personnel,” Giannetto said. “That’s the vast majority of our costs. So if we’re reducing costs, it’s directly impacting our employees. And we’re very proud to say that we through the pandemic retained 100% of our employees, we protected 100% of their income.”

2. Keep in touch

WorkWave’s office had it all. Comfy chairs. Boardwalk-style basketball hoops. Expansive views of the Holmdel countryside. All of which encouraged collaboration.

Before the pandemic, Giannetto said he had a set schedule of employee meetings to explain the company’s direction, answer questions and brainstorm ideas.

After employees retreated home, he made 10-minute videos to send them each week to keep them in the loop.

All things equal, Giannetto said he would rather be back in the office.

“I personally miss it a lot because there when you walk into our facility there’s an energy that’s there,” he said. “You get a different style of collaboration face to face than you get virtually. I’m shocked by how well this kind of virtual work environment has worked. It’s really worked well. But there’s a few things about it that are different than being face to face and in a room.”

3. Everyone back in the pool?

WorkWave recently completed an expansion in Bell Works, but employees might continue to work from home, at least occasionally, even after the office reopens, Giannetto said.

For now, the company continues to work through pandemic-era issues. It has eliminated travel. It has left the decision on whether to get vaccinated to employees. And it is waiting to see what the disease looks like in the fall, Giannetto said.

“The company has done really well and the employees have really stepped up and done a great job,” he said. “So take advantage of that success and don’t put ourselves in a situation where we have to figure out something that’s unproven.”

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years. He can be reached at [email protected]