World Asthma Day 2021: Learn these symptoms of asthma

Today is World Asthma Day. Asthma is also called asthma. Asthma is a serious lung disease. In this disease, the airways become narrower and they become inflamed, due to which the patient feels difficulty in breathing.

symptoms of asthma:

Not every person suffering from asthma shows the same symptoms. Symptoms can range from mild to severe from one attack of asthma to the next…

If a person with asthma shows these symptoms, then he should consult the doctors:

– If the face, lips and nails look yellow or blue.

– Breathing too fast or abnormally.

-When you breathe, the skin around your ribs feels pulled inwards.

– Trouble talking, walking or breathing.

