World Autism Day 2022 – The Statesman

Every year 2 April is observed as World Autism Day. This year’s celebration will mark the 15th anniversary since it was first celebrated on 18 December 2022 after the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution. World Autism is celebrated to spread awareness about autism and to promote inclusivity in society for all those affected by the condition.

What is Autism?

According to the American Psychiatric Association, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition that includes persistent challenges with social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behaviors.

The term “autism” made its first historical appearance in 1911 by the psychiatrist Eugene Bleuler.

How is World Autism Day celebrated and how can you contribute?

