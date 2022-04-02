World Autism Day: Brits have ‘wide lack of understanding’ about autism

31% of people don’t know autism is a condition you’re born with (Picture: Getty)

People in the UK have a wide lack of understanding and knowledge about autism, according to new research.

A YouGov poll commissioned by UK autism research charity Autisticsfound that nearly 30% of adults in Britain are unsure whether autism can be cured, and over a third (35%) believe it to be a learning disability.

The poll highlights that even as awareness of autism grows there are still many false truths and myths about autism, with 46% adults in Great Britain thinking ‘we are all somewhere on the autism spectrum’.

It was also revealed that 39% believe autistic people lack empathy, a common myth that often means autistic people are left out of social relationships.

The charity…