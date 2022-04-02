World Autism Day | What is social camouflage and why does it make it difficult to diagnose autism in girls

Autism spectrum disorder is characterized by changes in brain development that lead to differences in social communication as well as repetitive and stereotyped behavior.
For those living with conditions, sensory changesuch as extreme discomfort with certain noises or textures, and a characteristic display of interests, also called hyperfocusare usually common.
“People with autism have a different way of perceiving the world. This focuses their attention on other elements of the environment that are not necessarily social stimuli. In crowded environments, for …
Read Full News