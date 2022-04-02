World Autism Day | What is social camouflage and why does it make it difficult to diagnose autism in girls

2 hours

image Source, Getty Images Title, According to a study conducted in Sweden, only one in 10 boys with autism is a girl.

Autism spectrum disorder is characterized by changes in brain development that lead to differences in social communication as well as repetitive and stereotyped behavior.

For those living with conditions, sensory changesuch as extreme discomfort with certain noises or textures, and a characteristic display of interests, also called hyperfocusare usually common.