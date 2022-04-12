World champions Balsamo, Wollring and Labecki cross swords at Brabante Pijli

Wednesday will see a number of toppers at the debut of Brabante Pizzle for women. The biggest eye-catchers are world champions Alyssa Balsamo and Demi Wollring, number two from the last Amstel Gold Race. Corinne LeBecki and Liane Lippert are also present.

Last year, Trek-Segafredo managed to win over Brusselssteinweg in Overijse with the now-retired Ruth Winder after a one-millimeter sprint. Also, this year the American formation will start with a solid six. World champion Alyssa Balsamo, third in last year’s De Brabantse Pizzle, will start with No. 1 on Wednesday. The lightning-fast Italian is assisted by Leah Thomas and the young Shireen van Unruij.

Trek-Segafredo certainly won’t get the win. For example, Star Formation SD Works is relying on Demi Wollring, who fell a few millimeters short, for the win…