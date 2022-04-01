World Cup 2022 draw complete with England handed to friendly group and Spain meeting Germany

The likes of England, France, Brazil and Spain have found their luck with all eight groups at the 2022 World Cup ahead of the tournament in Qatar this winter.

The 2022 World Cup draw has produced some interesting group-stage competitions with Spain due to face Germany and FIFA’s number one ranked country Belgium against Croatia in Qatar this winter.

England, who qualified with an undefeated record of eight wins and two draws, face the prospect of a potential Home Nations clash with either Wales or Scotland – should they emerge from the play-offs – as well as United Fixtures against the States and Iran. France has been drawn against Denmark, Tunisia and the winner…