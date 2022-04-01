World Cup 2022 draw: Groups, match schedule scheduled in Qatar

World Cup teams are ready, now the real wait begins.

Friday’s draw ended 24 hours of speculation and Group of Death nightmare scenarios, but now the US men’s national team could look to the most formidable group.

After drawing England, which they faced in the 2010 World Cup, the US will also face the winner of the European playoff between Iran and Wales and Ukraine or Scotland. Iran lost only three of a total of 18 World Cup qualifiers, while a potential Wales appearance would see Gareth Bale and the number 18 team in the FIFA rankings add to the group.

Mexico will also face a heartfelt Group C in which Argentina could be handed Lionel Messi’s last chance at Robert Lewandowski’s World Cup clash with Poland. Meanwhile, Group E also looks…