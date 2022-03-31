World Cup 2022 draw: How Potts are looking as qualifying ends

The draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is almost here. There are only a few qualifying matches left before the FIFA rankings will be used to determine the draw.

One team from each of the four pots will be drawn into groups of eight who will be randomly selected in Friday’s draw. As hosts, Qatar automatically secures a spot in Pot 1, while the rest of the teams—except those participating in the playoffs in June—fall down based on the March 31 FIFA rankings. The oddity of the draw is that it will be held with three places in the World Cup yet to be claimed. Two intercontinental playoffs and one UEFA playoff (postponed from this window due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) will be contested in June, with the three eventual winners spots…