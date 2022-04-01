World Cup 2022 draw in Qatar: Here’s what it looks like: Discover the Red Devils’ potential opponents here

29 out of 32 countries are now sure about the World Cup. The pots are ready for Friday’s draw. So: Germany, Morocco and Ecuador? Or would you prefer the United States, Iran and Cameroon to our Red Devils? Discover all the possible opponents below.

The World Cup’s pot classification is based on the official FIFA rankings, which will be announced on Thursday, March 31. The highest ranked participants – including Belgium – are in Pot 1, with the lowest ranked in Pot 4. There are four exceptions: Qatar is protected as the host country and belongs to Pot 1 anyway, while the three winners of the play-offs played in June will definitely end in Pot 4.

Countries in the same pot cannot compete against each other in the group stage. The World Football Federation will also ensure that only one…