World Cup 2022 draw live: England, Wales and Scotland learn for group stage opponents and final

England football: Will prepare squad for tough game tournament, says Southgate

Follow all the latest updates from Qatar as the World Cup group stage draw takes place this afternoon in Doha.

Gareth Southgate, who will be drawn into the draw, has been optimistic about England’s chances but insists they have to be “close to perfect” to lift the trophy later this year. England benefited from a variety of draws in 2018 and 2020, when they reached the semi-finals in Russia and fell significantly short on penalties in the Euro final, and will be keen to avoid Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands, who have all been put in the pot. Seeded 2. Senegal, Africa Cup of Nations champions, is the danger side in pot 3.

Wales and Scotland will be included in the draw, but officially…