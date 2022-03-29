World Cup 2022: Ghana eliminate Nigeria, Senegal still offer Egypt at end of suspense, Morocco shatter Congo’s dream

Morocco qualified easily after a 4-1 win against DR Congo

Morocco qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (21 November-18 December) thanks to a 4-1 win against the Democratic Republic of Congo in the comeback play-off (1st leg: 1-1) in Casablanca on Tuesday.

Azzedine Aunahi, author of the double (21st, 54th), Tariq Tisoudali (45+7) and Achraf Hakimi (70th), offered his country a sixth participation in the World Cup. Ben Malango reduced the score for Congo at the end of the game (77th).

Senegal strikes back in Egypt

Senegal qualified for the final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They had to resort to a penalty shootout (3-1) to eliminate Egypt. After 120 minutes, the two teams had not decided among themselves as the Pharaohs won the first leg in Cairo 1-0 and the Teranga Lions won by the same score at their new Abdoulaye-Wade Stadium on Tuesday…