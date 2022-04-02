World Cup 2022 Group A draw: Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador match schedule and fixtures

Group A is set in the FIFA World Cup, and host nation Qatar will be left to ruin its fortunes considering the names surfaced from three other pots.

Despite being ranked 51st, Qatar was included with the top seeded teams in Pot 1, as is customary for the host nations in FIFA World Cup events. The hosts were also automatically added to Group A, as is tradition.

Then came the teams in the second group: behind the hosts are the Netherlands, who missed out on the last World Cup but are back and fielding a strong side. Also in the group are Senegal, the AFCON 2022 champions, making it a tough draw for the hosts. And finally, Ecuador was drawn from pot 4 for the group goal.

According to the FIFA rankings, Qatar ranked the second hardest putt 2 team, the hardest putt 3 team, and the second hardest putt 4…