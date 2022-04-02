World Cup 2022 Group E draw: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica or New Zealand match schedule and fixtures

Spain have been drawn into Group E against fierce rivals Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They will be accompanied by AFC Cup 2019 finalists Japan and the winners of the Intercontinental Playoff two matches to be held in June, either Costa Rica or New Zealand.

The draw produced a rematch of the 2010 FIFA World Cup semi-final, where an effort by Carles Puyol propelled Spain to the final of the tournament in Johannesburg as they went on to eventually collect the coveted trophy.

After qualifying for the last 16 of the World Cup on three of the last five occasions, Japan will also get a chance to make it to the knockout stage.

Costa Rica or New Zealand will finish last in Group E with Luis Enrique’s opening action against Spain on Wednesday, 23 November.