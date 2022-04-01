World Cup 2022 Group E draw: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica or New Zealand match schedule and fixtures

Spain have been drawn into Group E against fierce rivals Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They will be accompanied by AFC Cup 2019 finalists Japan and the winners of the two matches of the Intercontinental Play-off to be held in June, either Costa Rica or New Zealand.

The draw produced a rematch of the 2010 FIFA World Cup semi-final, where an effort by Carles Puyol propelled Spain to the final of the tournament in Johannesburg, where they eventually went on to collect the coveted trophy.

Japan will also see themselves as a chance to make the knockout stage, having qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup on three of the last five occasions.