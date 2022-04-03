World Cup 2022 Group F draw: Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco match schedule and fixtures

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F has been drawn, with Belgium, Croatia, Canada and Morocco set to battle it out for a place in the knockout stage.

The group will see a matchup of the finalists of the World Cup in 2018, Croatia will take on the semi-finalists of Belgium in the same year, in an encounter that will surely grab global attention.

For the first time since 1986, Canada would also appear in the tournament and would be optimistic about their chances of reaching the knockout stage after topping their qualification group. Morocco are second in Group F to once again hoist the flag for Africa after Russia won a reliable 2-2 draw against Spain in 2018.

Belgium will take on Canada in the group fixture on Wednesday, 23 November, while Morocco open Qatar 2022.