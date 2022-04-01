World Cup 2022 Group F Draw, Teams, Fixtures, Match Schedule, Timings & Betting Prospects

On 1 April we will find out which teams will be selected to participate in Group F for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December later this year.

Like every other World Cup group, Group F will consist of four teams from each of the four different pots. According to World Cup convention, host country Qatar has been selected from Pot 1 to play in Group A.

That leaves three more teams going 2-4 from pots. All four pots are grouped According to FIFA world ranking Published on 31st March:

Pot 1: Seven highest ranked teams + hosts Qatar

Seven highest ranked teams + hosts Qatar Pot 2: Next eight ranked teams according to ranking

Next eight ranked teams according to ranking Pot 3: Next eight ranked teams according to ranking

Next eight ranked teams according to ranking Pot 4: Five lowest ranked teams + three unclaimed spots

The draw will start at pot 1 and end at pot…