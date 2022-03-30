World Cup 2022: Mohamed Salah, Jorginho and Erling Haaland among stellar names not going to Qatar football news

Mohamed Salah is not going to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This was the headline news from a night of high drama and volatility in the final round of African qualifying.

Salah was targeted with laser beams from small handheld devices in the crowd as he missed his penalty in Egypt’s shoot-out defeat to Senegal – and he joins a remarkable list of stars who will be on the showpiece at the end of the year. will not be a part of the event. ,

Cristiano Ronaldo will appear in his fifth World Cup, when Portugal beat North Macedonia in the European play-off, meaning he and Lionel Messi are both heading to Qatar, but which players will be played during the 2022/23 season. Ready for a break?