World Cup 2022: Morocco meets Belgium after 28 years

FIFA held the draw for the 2022 World Cup in Doha this Friday, 1 April. Morocco inherited Group F along with Belgium, Croatia and Canada.

The Atlas Lions’ second match would be against Belgium, an opponent they had challenged during the 1994 World Cup and therefore met 28 years later. During this edition, disputed in the United States, the Red Devils won (1–0). Morocco were also last in their group at that time with 0 points.

Moroccan victory in a friendly match 14 years ago

Morocco has met Belgium on two other friendly occasions: first in 1999, for Belgium’s victory (4–0) and second in 2008, in Morocco’s victory (4–1).

Belgium has two victories over Morocco, while the other has one victory. The match to be held at Ahmed Ben Ali Stadium on November 27 will be the fourth match between the two countries.