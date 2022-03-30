World Cup 2022 qualifier wrap: Senegal beat Egypt yet again

Sadio Mane gave a decisive penalty for sending Senegal for the World Cup final, while his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah suffered a shoot-out heartbreak Egypt,

Mane’s spot-kick ended a dramatic second leg at Diamaniadio after Hamdi Fathi leveled the hosts in the fourth minute after Egypt’s 1-0 win in Cairo on Friday night.

The result was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final two months earlier when Mane again scored the winning penalty against the same opponents.

Senegal dominated most of the proceedings and was indebted to Egypt keeper Mohamed El Shenawi, who produced a series of astonishing saves to negate Pep Abdou Sisse and Ismaila Sarr in extra time.

Salah scored Egypt’s first penalty on the bar and after both sides missed their first four…