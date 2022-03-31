world cup 2022 qualifiers, soccer, graham arnold spared, axe, next game, fixtures, playoffs, news, latest

Socceros coach Graham Arnold has been spared the ax after failing to automatically qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

After considering his position after consecutive defeats to Japan and Saudi Arabia last week, Football Australia announced today that Arnold will remain in charge of June’s playoff qualifiers for the tournament.

On 7 June Australia will face the UAE in a single-leg clash in Qatar, with the winner facing Peru a week later, also in Qatar, for a proper place in the tournament.

The Socceroos have suffered a nightmare in recent matches, winning just one of their last seven attempts – and failing to convert a six-point lead over Japan in the group standings into qualification.

This led to widespread reports that Arnold was set to lose his position, …