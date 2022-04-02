World Cup 2022: Red Devils’ schedule before entering the race in Qatar

PMore than seven-and-a-half months precluded the Red Devils from entering the race against Canada at the Qatari World Cup. If the deadline still seems distant in mind, players won’t have much opportunity to rehearse their scales, preparing for the (extraordinarily) high mass of autumn. The month of June will be the scene of the next international gathering, undoubtedly the most important between now and the start of the World Cup. In the span of ten days, Roberto Martínez’s troops would actually play four official matches within the framework of the League of Nations: Friday 3 against the Netherlands, Monday 6 against Poland, …