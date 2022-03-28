World Cup 2022: Ukraine’s football coach casts doubt on playoff against Scotland





CNN

alexander petrakov – the Ukrainian men’s national footballl The coach of the team – has raised doubts whether his side’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoff Qualifier against Scotland Might go in June.

The game was initially scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland on 24 March, but was postponed to June by FIFA. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,

“As long as people keep dying in my country, I can’t think of playing sports in Scotland,” Petrakov said in an interview with the Ukrainian TV station Football 1.

“We still have April and May to come, and we’ll see what happens then, but we’re going to play Scotland side-by-side in June…