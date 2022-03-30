World Cup 2022: Who has already qualified, play-off match explained

woo With just days left for the 2022 World Cup to be drawn, qualifying around the world is coming to an exciting conclusion.

20 of Qatar’s 32 venues have already been decided and will be added soon as the play-off matches are completed and the tournament begins to take shape.

While many of the usual suspects will play on the biggest stage at the end of the year, there will be a few notable absences. Italy saw their bid to reach the World Cup ended by North Macedonia, while Mohamed Salah and Egypt would not be there after losing on penalties to Senegal.

Here are all the teams that have qualified so far, and those who may join them in the near future.

Host:

Queue

As always, the hosts of the World Cup don’t have to worry about qualifying and automatically earn a place…