World Cup 2022: Who is in the draw, who can still qualify and play-off matches explained

The first international break of the year has brought the final stages of World Cup qualification for many countries over the past week, but there are still some things to be decided.

England may have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November later this year, but there was still a lot of action to come in the months ahead before Friday’s final draw.

Most UEFA teams had already sealed their places in the tournament at the end of 2021 after winning their respective qualifying groups, but last week brought the European play-offs, while decided elsewhere around the world.

Here’s what you need to know who has qualified…