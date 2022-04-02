World Cup: Belgium’s Opponents Known “Difficult Draw” for Devils

For Red Devils coach Roberto Martinez, Belgium’s draw in Group F is “definitely a tough draw”, he said on the Belgian union’s Twitter account on Friday.

“It’s a tough draw for a number of reasons, but it’s a great game because of the links that exist between the different countries. Morocco has a lot of players with regards to Belgium, Canada. There’s also the qualifying campaign and Croatia, which we’ve been to the World Cup in Russia.” know very well.”

The manager is also happy to be able to start the tournament after being placed in Group F, which means our preparation is longer and we may be able to play a game in front of our fans before leaving.

