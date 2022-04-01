World Cup draw 2022: Full group results, teams, match schedule, fixtures revealed for Qatar

We have a group stage draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and as expected, there will be a lot of talk in eight different groups.

The United States were drawn against England in one of the highlights of the group stage, and they could be joined by another British side as Wales, Scotland and Ukraine battle for the final place in the group in June.

American rivals Mexico also attracted an interesting foe in Argentina, although the previous matches did not go in El Tri’s favour. Mexico’s coach Tata Martino will take on his country and the team he once coached. He also managed Lionel Messi in Barcelona.

In Canada’s return to the World Cup after 37 years, Les Rouges opened against the world No. 2 team in Belgium. But the matches against Morocco and Croatia…