World Cup draw 2022: Full group results, teams, match schedule, fixtures revealed for Qatar

We have a group stage draw for the 2022 World Cup and as expected, there will be a lot of talk in different groups.

The United States were drawn against England in one of the highlights of the group stage, and they may be joined by another British club as Wales, Scotland and Ukraine will battle for the last place in the group in June.

American rivals Mexico also attracted a favorite foe in Argentina, although they did not go in favor of El Trio in the previous match. Mexico’s coach Tata Martino will take on his country and the team he once coached. He also coached Lionel Messi in Barcelona.

Hosts Qatar got a tough group with African champions Senegal and the always dangerous Dutch side.

FIFA has already made it clear that it will take some time to finalize the tournament after the draw.