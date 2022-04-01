Amid much excitement, the draw for the 2022 World Cup will take place on April 1 from the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar. A total of eight groups (Group AH) will be drawn around some matchups with a lot of intrigue that may be in store.

The 32 participants, including three as yet unclaimed berths, were divided into pots based on the relative strength of each team. According to FIFA world ranking Published on 31 March. Pot 1 has the top teams and Pot 4 has the lowest ranked nations. This is done to try to achieve a competitive balance in the groups, with each group of one team from each of the pots below.

There are also potentially some higher-ranked teams that will make it through to the June playoffs (formerly No. 18 Wales), which for the purposes of April 1.