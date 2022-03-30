World Cup draw: 8 seeds are known, it becomes clear for the last three caps

We will have to wait till 6 pm this Friday to watch the draw for the 2022 World Cup. After the play-offs in the middle of this week, we know more about the structure of the four hats. Eight teams are known for pot 1. The host nation will be Qatar, along with the best-ranked nations in the latest FIFA rankings (note: which will be updated on Thursday). Namely: Belgium, Brazil, England, current world champions France, Argentina, Spain and Portugal.

On the other hand, it clears for the last three caps. In Pot 2, we will find Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay, as well as the United States and Mexico, if they manage to qualify in the CONCACAF field. After the match against El Salvador and Costa Rica, these two countries will know their fate,…