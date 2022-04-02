World Cup draw: Analysis, breakdown of all eight groups in Qatar

Seven and a half months before the start of the tournament, the World Cup exists in the realm of pure potential. No one is injured; There is no out of form. As the draw was drawn in Doha, it was possible to imagine the 32 teams performing at their best, as if nothing would have gone wrong between then and then.

And that’s the problem with Preview. Of course, there may be no signings to complicate the picture, but a huge amount could change between now and November when the World Cup takes place with hosts Qatar against Ecuador.

What we do know is that it will be a very familiar group of teams. Qatar is the only debutant. And unless Scotland, Wales or (less likely) New Zealand make it through to the playoffs, Canada is the only side that won’t be there…