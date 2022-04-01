World Cup draw: Belgium opens the World Cup against Canada, then Morocco and Croatia. world cup 2022

National coach Roberto Martínez had no prior preferences regarding opponents, but wanted the World Cup to start as soon as possible. Since the World Cup is played in Qatar during the winter season, there is hardly any time to prepare.

Martinez is served at their beck and call, as Belgium gets a few days of respite. 2 days after the opening match (not so flashy Qatar-Ecuador poster), Belgium swung into action for the first time.

The rival is Canada, which was pulled out of Pot 4. The Canadians are only in the World Cup for the second time, but they won the North and Central American preliminary rounds with boys such as Alfonso Davis, Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan.

4 days after that match, on 27 November, Belgium gives, among others, Ghent player Tariq Tisoudali’s Morocco. The Moroccans qualified for the World Cup against the Congo in Barrage. Belgium has already played against Morocco in the World Cup. In 1994 it won 1–0.

The last…