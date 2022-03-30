World Cup Draw Date 2022: Start Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream & More | bleacher report

–/Getty Images

Twenty-seven of the 32 participants in the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

Two more North American nations will be locked in the fray on Wednesday night, with the United States men’s national team and Mexico hoping to fill those positions.

Teams who have already qualified will learn about the future of the World Cup during Friday’s draw in Doha, Qatar.

Portugal’s victory over North Macedonia confirmed the eight teams in Pot 1 for Tuesday’s draw.

Eight teams will be placed in each of the four, and they will be seeded based on their place in the FIFA world rankings.

2022 world cup draw information

date: Friday, April 1

start time: afternoon and

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Preview

USMNT and Mexico should become the next two…