World Cup draw: England need to be ‘close to perfect’ to win tournament in Qatar, says Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate says England will have to be “as close as possible” to winning the World Cup in Qatar.

England will know who they play in the World Cup group stages on Friday (17:00 BST) and are in first place for draws with defending champions France and Brazil.

The Three Lions fell to the final hurdle at Euro 2020, losing to Italy on penalties in the final, but the England manager says they have enough quality and confidence in their squad to go all the way into the winter tournament.

“We have to be as close to perfect as possible,” Southgate told reporters.

“It’s a challenge for us, not just when we get to Qatar, because we have to be in perfect condition before that. That’s it…