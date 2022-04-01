World Cup draw: England take on USA and Iran in Group B Clash on cards with Scotland or Wales

Wales are looking to participate in the World Cup for the first time since 1958 and qualify for the European playoff final with their win over Austria last week, but have to play that match after the second semi-final between Ukraine and Scotland. Waiting for, which was postponed in the wake of Russia. attack. The eventual winner of that playoff pathway will advance to Group B.

England were among the eight top-seeded sides in Friday’s draw and were the first team, after hosts Qatar, to always be guaranteed a place in Group A.

They could potentially face the likes of Germany, the Netherlands or Uruguay – all of whom were in pot 2 – but were instead awarded a friendly draw.

Gareth Southgate’s team will take on Iran in their opening game before facing America in a rematch.