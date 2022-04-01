World Cup draw live updates: What we’ve learned from AH groups

1 April 2022 2:58 pm EDT
Only 234 days left!
It sounds far but we all know how fast time flies. Get the date in your diary!
brad cox
1 April 2022 2:43 pm EDT
First time for everything, American fan right?
He will create history in Qatar.
brad cox
1 April 2022 2:30 pm EDT
England captain’s reaction
Raheem Sterling also shared his excitement.
brad cox
1 April 2022 2:17 pm EDT
Watch Live Feedback on Draw
go there athletics Twitter page where you can see the live response from the draw.
brad cox
1 April 2022 2:10 pm EDT
Southgate and Berhalter meet
The two national team managers will face off in November.
brad cox
1 April 2022 2:00 pm EDT
Book Time Off Work!
November 25: England v USA
November 27: Spain v Germany
28 November: Portugal v…
Read Full News