World Cup draw timings, TVs and rules

The World Cup ground is almost complete. On Friday, soccer teams will learn the answer to the important question they and their fans want to know: Who will they play when the tournament opens in November in Qatar?

World Cup draw – part gala, part pep rally, part math seminar – tricky clashes of genres, tasty political clashes and, if past events are any guide, some uncomfortable moments,

But considering the draw bets, it is one of the biggest events on the global sporting calendar. Here’s a look at how it works.