World Cup: England clinches semifinal place

Defending champion England eased into the semifinals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup Sunday with a 100 run win over Bangladesh in its final match of the group stage.

Sophia Dunkley made 67 and Nat Sciver 40 as England posted 234-6 as it batted first after winning the toss. Its spinners then shackled Bangladesh who were unable to threaten the total and were bowled out for 134 in the 48th over.

The pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington was used and was slow which suited spin bowlers but made batting tricky. Dunkley surmounted the conditions more than any other batter, taking her 67 runs from 72 balls with eight boundaries.

“It definitely wasn’t an easy pitch to get in on,” Dunkley said. “I thought the Bangladesh bowlers started really well, bowled really well.

“But me and…