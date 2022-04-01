World Cup linked England with Scots/Wales/Ukraine

England could face Scotland or Wales in a World Cup for the first time since today’s World Cup draw in Doha, which pitted the 2018 fourth-place finishers along with European play-off winners, Iran and the USA.

Wales will play either the Scots or Ukraine in the play-off final, which has been delayed until June due to their neighbor’s Russian offensive.

England have never faced Scotland or Wales in a World Cup final, but have recently had Euro experience against both of their neighbors.

Scotland faced England in the group stage of Euro 2020 at Wembley last June, while Wales and England came together at Euro 2016.

Iran and the US have a long history of political tensions between their countries, but have met before, with the Iranians winning 2–1 in the group stages of the 1998 World Cup.

Host Qatar will start…