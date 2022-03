The World Cup 2022 play-offs are reaching a climax with the final three European berths yet to be decided ahead of this winter’s tournament in Qatar.

Portugal vs North Macedonia – Tuesday, 7.45pm – live on Sky Sports Action

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the World Cup qualifying match between Portugal and Turkey



Cristiano Ronaldo has urged local fans to make their presence felt at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Tuesday when Portugal host giant-killers North Macedonia in…