World Cup Qualifiers: Portugal and Italy can write off Turkey and North Macedonia at their peril

Portugal boss Fernando Santos did not mince his words, describing the undoubted magnitude of his World Cup play-off semi-final against Turkey.

‘This is the most important challenge for me. Not the hardest, the most important. We should be in the World Cup for our people.

‘Tickets were sold out in minutes, more than a month ago. Our fans will be a major factor and we cannot let them down.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Turkey in the World Cup play-off semi-finals on Thursday

They may meet Roberto Mancini’s Italy, who must first see North Macedonia

Italy boss Roberto Mancini appeared a bit more relaxed, despite persistent questions over his decision to drop Mario Balotelli from his squad, insisting he was ‘not worried’ about the…