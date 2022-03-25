World Cup qualifiers: Portugal must respect North Macedonia as much as Italy, says coach

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he warned several times that North Macedonia could shock Italy and was proved right when they won their World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final 1-0 in Palermo on Thursday.

North Macedonia will play the Portuguese in Porto on Tuesday after Portugal beat Turkey 3-1, with the winners advancing to this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“We need to show the same respect to North Macedonia as we do to Italy,” Santos told a news conference.

“I told them before that we can play them, those games are not a joke, it’s like a final and anything can happen…