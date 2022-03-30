World Cup Qualifiers: Sadio Mane sends Senegal to Qatar as they beat Egypt on penalties again

Sadio Mane kicked off the winning spot as Senegal beat Egypt 3-1 on penalties at the end of a stormy World Cup playoff second leg in Dakar on Tuesday to reach the final in Qatar later this year.

Boulaye Dia scored in the fourth minute as Senegal won the second leg 1–0 to a 1–1 aggregate draw at the new Diamniadio Olympic Stadium, which was packed with a crowd capacity of 50,000 before kickoff.

The nerve-wracking shootout began with four misses including both captains – Kalidou Koulibaly and then Mohamed Salah – but Mane won the shootout, repeating his heroics in last month’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

Egypt scored in the fourth minute in the first leg in Cairo last Friday, but that advantage quickly ran out on Tuesday.