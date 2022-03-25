World Cup qualifying standings 2022: How CONCACAF teams stack up in third round qualifying on Mar 24

CONCACAF is in the running for the final three matches on the schedule for 2022 World Cup qualifying. Eight teams are in action on Thursday, March 24, Sunday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 30. By the end of next Wednesday, we’ll know the three qualifying squads and the fourth squad who will advance to the Inter-Confederation playoffs. ,

The week of matches opens with arguably the biggest remaining competition as Mexico hosts the United States at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The two CONCACAF heavyweights are in second place with 21 points. The United States holds the goal difference tiebreaker with a three-goal lead, but if Mexico wins on Wednesday, the tiebreaker likely won’t matter. Meanwhile, Canada travels to face fifth-place Costa Rica, with a win…