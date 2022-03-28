World Cup qualifying standings 2022: How the CONCACAF teams stack up in the third round of qualifying on 27 March

World Cup qualifying is fast approaching and CONCACAF is in the middle of a stretch of its last three matches. Eight squads from North America will face off in the middle match on Sunday, along with four nations for the 2022 World Cup.

Canada hosts Jamaica in the opening match of the day and gives Qatar an opportunity to secure an automatic berth. Canada has at least secured the Inter-Confederation playoffs, but a tie or a loss to Costa Rica will ensure that Canada does not qualify for the playoffs. The game begins at 4:05 p.m. ET.

will see the evening session USMNT The US and El Tri are tied with 22 points to face Honduras at 7:05 pm and Mexico travel at 7:05 pm and both receive at least one inter-Union place with a win or tie. Both can get an automatic…