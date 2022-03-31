World Cup qualifying standings 2022: How the CONCACAF teams stack up in the third round of qualifying on 30 March

The World Cup qualifying process ends this week and CONCACAF ends on Wednesday evening. The North American Confederation determined the four teams to advance to the next round of the process, but three of the four competed to avoid an inter-union playoff.

Canada secured one automatic berth in the World Cup, while the United States, Mexico and Costa Rica are competing for two automatic berths and an Inter-Confederation playoff spot. The United States and Mexico have a three-point lead over Costa Rica and are leading in the goal difference tiebreaker, the first tiebreaker. America has +13 GD, Mexico is +7, and Costa Rica is +3. If the US and Mexico receive a win or a draw, they secure an automatic berth. If either loses and Costa Rica wins by enough goals…