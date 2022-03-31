World Cup ticket punched, USMNT exhale as Qatar 2022 awaits: “Feelings are a bit crazy”

On the one hand, the USMNT remains winless (0W-10L-1D) all the time in qualifying trips to this tropical gem nestled in the Central American mountains. On the other hand, for the seventh time in the last eight editions, the United States men have returned to the World Cup. They finished third in the octagonal standings behind Canada and Mexico.

“When you’re in this business, man, it’s about winning. And when you don’t win, even though you get a qualifying reward, there’s a brief moment of frustration,” Berhalter said postgame. “For us, it’s about putting things in perspective. And the perspective is that we are the youngest American team to qualify for the World Cup, and we will be the youngest team in the World Cup. An achievement for the people. It’s true.