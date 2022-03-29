World Dam – Before Algeria – Cameroon: Slimani forgot Lyon for Algerian pleasure

It is well known: in football everything happens very quickly. Ask Islam Slimani. At the end of January, the 33-year-old striker was in low spirits. A few days earlier, the African Cup of Nations had turned into a nightmare with an elimination in the first round as it was a humiliation for the Fenekes, then the defending champions. Slimani had spent the contest like a ghost, unable to find the net in three games. And he had to return to Lyon, where he had his spleen pulled. Two months later, the story is very different.

Islam Slimani found himself. Already in the club. Released by OL in late January, the Algerian striker resumed with Sporting Portugal. After two matches to take the Portuguese temperature, the former Leicester resumed their forward march, adding in five goals (four goals and one assist) in their last five appearances in the league. What to search the selection in full…