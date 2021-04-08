World Health Day 2021: Keep Body And Mind Fit So Just Do These 5 Things Every Day – Tech Kashif

World Health Day 2021: World Health Day (World Health Day 2021) is celebrated on April 7 every year. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make people health conscious. A healthy body needs to stay fit not only physically but also mentally. By adopting these 5 things in your lifestyle, you can keep yourself completely healthy.

Healthy Diet – The most important thing to stay healthy is to take a healthy diet. Eat at least three healthy and nutritious foods a day. Always lighten up the dinner. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and protein rich things in your diet.

Good sleep – It is very important for a healthy body to get good sleep. People who are unable to sleep properly at night are often suffering from some disease or the other. Good sleep affects both the body and mind and reduces the chances of getting sick. Avoid drinking coffee at night and staying up late if you don’t sleep properly.

Stay away from stress – Taking stress increases the risk of a variety of mental illnesses ranging from weight gain. You can exercise or go on a walk to relieve stress. Breathing exercises and meditation also help in reducing stress.

Exercise – The most important thing to stay healthy and fit is to exercise. Studies have also confirmed that people who exercise more than three times a week lead a good and healthy life. You can also dance, yoga, aerobics and running for this.

Focus on mental health – Along with the body, you should pay equal attention to your mental health. The healthier you are mentally, the more physically fit you will be. You need to have good control over your emotions.