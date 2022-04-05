World Health Day 2022: 5 signs of poor immunity you should not ignore | Health

World Health Day 2022: Our immune system plays a vital role in preventing us from harmful bacteria and fighting disease-causing changes in the body. A person with weak immune system may fall ill frequently being more prone to infections compared to other people around them. Autoimmune disorders, anaemia, penumonia, bronchitis, skin infections, digestive issues and growth and development delays may also be observed in a person with low immunity. (Also read: 5 iron-rich foods to fight poor immunity and fatigue)

On the occasion of World Health Day that is observed annually on April 7, we spoke to experts on the warning signs of poor immunity that people should watch out for and the measures to strengthen the immune system.

One of the reasons of poor immunity is stress which could take a…